Surrey Farm sold at auction

LIVERPOOL Plains property Surrey Farm has sold at auction for $2.24 million, well above its pre-sale price expectations of $1.8m to $2m.
Covering 1177 hectares (2908 acres) at Currabubula about 30km south west of Tamworth, the price paid for the deceased estate is equal to about $1903/ha ($770/acre.)
The multi-title property has about 880ha of semi-cleared to open native grazing country, with potential for further development with clearing regrowth and pasture improvement.
The property has two dwellings. One is the original timber cottage, while the second is a large brick and tile homestead in need of significant work. There are also machinery and hay sheds.
With Mount Terrible at centre stage, Surrey Farm has several high vantage points providing dramatic outlooks across the stunning Liverpool Plains.
The marketing of Surrey Farm was handled by Daniel McCulloch, McCulloch Agencies, Tamworth.
