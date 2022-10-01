Farm Online
Jimarndy: CPC secures highly productive Fitzroy country

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
Updated October 1 2022 - 1:10am, first published 1:00am
CONSOLIDATED Pastoral Company has paid $47.5 million for the Fitzroy region's highly productive 17,638 hectare (43,584 acre) Jimarndy aggregation.

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

