Large scale, highly productive cattle country

WELL developed, large scale Alpha property Sedgeford has a carrying capacity of 7000 mixed cattle up to fattening age.
Located 200km west of Emerald, the 48,370 hectare (119,522 acre) rolling term lease was purchased by the Teys Family in 1990, and has been developed into one of the region's most productive properties.
About 36,000ha (90,000 acres) has been cleared and is well grassed with mainly buffel.
The country has predominantly brigalow, blackbutt, bauhinia, box, ironbark and bloodwood timbers, with soil types ranging from heavy black soil, fertile pebbly ridges to red sandy soil. There is grass in quite a few areas of the timbered country.
Sedgeford has 51 dams including 13 that are equipped with solar pumps, 10 with windmills, and three with motors. The extensive water system includes 15 tanks and 14 turkey nests that supply water to 54 troughs.
There are four sets of cattle yards. The house yards have large weaning yards of cable and steel constructions.
The 45 paddocks and six holding paddocks are mainly fenced with three barbed wires on steel posts. Two cattle yards are serviced by laneways.
The large, well maintained station complex consists of four family homes and two self-contained quarters that are set in established gardens. There is also a 36x12m six bay steel machinery shed and a 24x16m hay shed located adjacent to the house yards.
The property is centrally located to meatworks, feedlots and saleyards. It is 36km to the clearing dip from Sedgeford to the clearing dip at Alpha.
Six deck roadtrain access is available through both Clermont and Tambo. While the Teys family has used Sedgeford for breeding, backgrounding and fattening, every paddock is capable of finishing cattle.
Livestock, plant and equipment will be available at valuation to the successful purchaser.
Sedgeford is being sold through an expression of interest process, closing on November 17.
Contact Brad Hanson 0408 684 612, or Gary Bishop, 0439 982 588, Hourn & Bishop Qld.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.