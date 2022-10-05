Farm Online
Negotiations continue on riverside Coolalinga

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
Updated October 5 2022 - 12:09am, first published 12:00am
Negotiations continue on Coolalinga

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the Manilla, NSW, property Coolalinga, after it was passed in at auction for $1.6 million.

