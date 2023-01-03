Farm Online
Wool floor price had to go to save industry from itself: John Kerin

By Jamieson Murphy
January 4 2023 - 8:00am
Australia's second-longest serving Agriculture Minister John Kerin interviewed by National Rural Press Club committee member and Sydney Morning Herald journalist Michael Foley. Photo by Jamieson Murphy

SCRAPPING the wool reserve price was the hardest decision of his career, former Agriculture Minister John Kerin said, but there was no alternative because the industry refused to see the inevitable and was "prepared to break themselves".

