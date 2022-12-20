Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

The isolation and sheer size of Australia no barrier to fast-moving diseases

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 21 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incredible to believe a few years ago ehrlichosis was not a problem in Australia, now it is here to stay, carried by the common tick seen here infesting a dog's ear.

A tiny change was made to Australia's animal import laws late this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.