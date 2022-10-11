Farm Online
Pathways modeled for lumpy skin coming into Australia

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
October 11 2022 - 9:00pm
Behind-the-scenes work on lumpy skin disease

Lumpy skin disease is not yet close enough to Australia to 'blow in' but Australian epidemiologists are flat out modeling likely pathways in an effort to put livestock industries on the front foot.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

