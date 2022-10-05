Farm Online
Home/Beef

Beef conferences in 2022: The best of what was said

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated October 6 2022 - 12:51am, first published October 5 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hard truths from big names in beef

CONFERENCE season is kicking off for the beef industry, with some significant events planned around the country over the next two months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.