Hard truths from big names in beef

Australian-based international meat analyst Simon Quilty was the first to suggest a ban on travel to the holiday mecca of Bali to prevent the spread of foot and mouth disease. He did this at the Pasture Agronomy Service conference at Wagga Wagga in NSW in May. That call was picked up far and wide, by producers and politicians alike, but eventually beef industry leaders moved to turn down the dial on the push, arguing it was not appropriate.