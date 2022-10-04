Farm Online
An end to live cattle exports would cost beef $8.1b over 20 years: new Acil report

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
October 4 2022 - 4:00am
Just how much cattle prices would be affected by an end to the live-ex trade has been modelled by economists and the results are telling. Picture by Ashley Walmsley.

AN end to live cattle exports would immediately dent average cattle prices across the country to the tune of two to four per cent and wipe a whopping $8.1 billion off the national beef industry books over 20 years, new modelling has shown.

