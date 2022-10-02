Farm Online
Home/Beef

Indo live-ex orders come in but cattle supply in the north is super tight

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated October 2 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indonesian feedlots now have foot and mouth disease vaccination programs in place and are starting to look for more Australia cattle.

ORDERS for live export cattle are starting to flow again with Indonesian feedlots now having foot and mouth disease vaccination programs in place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.