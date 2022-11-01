Farm Online
Home/Beef

Aussie producers warned they must also pay to tackle animal disease outbreaks

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated November 1 2022 - 11:30pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The estimated cost of a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Australia is more than $50 billion, government will pay the lion's share of the response efforts but industry will have to pay as well. Picture from Federal government.

Australia's livestock and wool industries have been warned to brace themselves for a massive financial hit if the feared outbreak of an animal disease occurs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.