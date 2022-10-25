Farm Online
What's driving red meat consumers: Anna Speer from Woolworths' GreenStock at Beefex22

By Shan Goodwin
October 25 2022 - 2:00am
Woolworths is a massive buyer of Australian cattle, lamb and pork. Consumer trends play a big role in how its red meat business is conducted.

EVERY week, Woolworths' nine livestock buyers purchase around 10,000 head of cattle, 14,000 pigs and 23,000 lambs.

