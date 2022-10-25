EVERY week, Woolworths' nine livestock buyers purchase around 10,000 head of cattle, 14,000 pigs and 23,000 lambs.
They deal with 2500-plus farmers and 10-plus feedlots and the livestock are shipped to 12 primary processor partners located across the country.
Processed meat then goes to secondary manufacturing sites, which utilise state-of-the-art automation on both inbound and outbound product.
From there, Woolies distributes to its stores, to food service customers and to international clients.
This is upstream red meat business on a large scale.
In fact, each year Woolworths makes enough sausages to wrap all the way around the world.
The pace and drive is phenomenal, according to Anna Speer, who heads GreenStock, the standalone business Woolworths set up 18 months ago to manage its pork, beef and lamb supply chains.
Having come from top jobs at AuctionsPlus and AACo, Ms Speer jokes she picked quite the time to learn operations in a supermarket. Her first year was hit with lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, panic buying, floods and, of course, a cattle market that continually broke new records.
Then came the threat of numerous exotic animal diseases.
Juggling all that, along with shortages of pretty much everything and now the cost of living pressures being placed on consumers, makes the GreenStock journey one of the most fascinating in Australian agribusiness.
Judging by insights into the business provided by Ms Speer at this year's Beefex22 conference in Brisbane, it largely comes down to balancing practicality with consumer sentiment.
Ms Speer ran through some of the key emerging trends Woolworths, and particularly GreenStock, was watching.
Health and wellness: "This is a very interesting space for red meat," Ms Speer said.
"There are people moving away from red meat because they feel it is not as healthy as other proteins.
"We need to get better at telling the story of the nutritional value that comes with red meat."
Sustainability: "This is non-negotiable," she said.
"It is something all our customers are looking for, They are not, however, saying they will pay more money for it.
"We must work as an industry to make it happen."
Provenance and authenticity: "Demand is rising for products that connect to a place and credentials that signal trust, quality and safety, particularly in Asian markets," Ms Speer said.
Convenience and snackification: "This trend has been happening over the past ten years but it is now balancing out with affordability," she said.
"Consumers are starting to choose affordability over convenience."
The rise and rise of inflation: "Consumers are looking for ways to save money," Ms Speer said.
"We are not seeing a lot move out of the meat category but we are seeing them trade down into poultry and pork, and in some instances, just buy less red meat.
"Premium customers still want that premium product, but maybe not so much of it - a grainfed t-bone for the weekend might be offset with less meat through the week."
She revealed the largest area of growth bringing new customers into the red meat category was Woolworths' Macro grassfed product range.
"As an industry we need to think about why that is and what's driving customers that way and make sure we're telling the same story in the grainfed space," she said.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
