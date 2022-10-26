A paddock-to-plate olive oil business is back on the market on the SA/Victoria border.
Karte Olives and Viva Olives are for sale across their combined 1704 hectares (4211 acres).
The two main business elements are the processing business in Loxton and the grove at Karte, which is about an hour to the south.
The properties, associated business and assets are to be sold on a walk-In walk-out basis in one line or as separate land parcels.
The business has been bought and sold several times since it was planted in 2001.
Today the mature Karte grove includes 81,000 trees across 1704ha.
The vertically integrated Table Olive and Extra Virgin Olive Oil business is part of the sale.
The olive grove was was established in 2001 and comprises 320ha planted to varieties including Manzanilla, Frantoio, Kalamata, Barnea, and Picqual at a density of 250 trees per hectare.
The grove is irrigated by micro sprinkler and dripper outlets.
The olive harvest produced 1000 tonnes in 2020, 1900 tonnes in 2021 and 1000 tonnes this year.
Improvements include a manager's home, three separate homes suitable for staff accommodation, and two large machinery and storage sheds, including a lockable workshop.
The Loxton factory site includes just over two hectares with access via Starcevich Road.
Improvements include various warehouses with office/showroom including full olive processing plant capable of transforming raw olives into fully processed and packaged Table Olives and Extra Virgin Olive Oil, two cool-rooms with 422,000 litre olive oil storage capacity and dry storage.
The olive business is for sale by expressions of interest closing on December 7.
No suggested price range has been offered for the sale.
For more information contact the agents from CBRE, Phil Schell 0418 809849 and Angus Bills 0400 859634.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
