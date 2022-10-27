Almost $9000 an acre was paid at auction for farm land near Bordertown yesterday.
On the fall of the hammer at the Tatiara Civic Centre, Kevhill's owners came away with $9.1 million from the sale.
Nutrien Harcourts rural real estate specialist Geoff Watts said Kevhill (410 hectares, 1013 acres) was a highly productive cropping and grazing property in the Mundulla district.
Mr Watts said there was a large crowd of onlookers at the Bordertown sale with three active bidders trying to secure the farm sale.
Willalooka grazier Russ Kamp was the successful buyer.
MORE READING: How to buy a bush block for under $100,000.
Mr Watts said the vendor and buyers were happy with the result which was "at or just above current values".
Kevhill offered good size and productivity on strong fertile loams with some heavy to sandy loams over clay.
A considerable area has the benefit of delving and clay spreading, with the balance of the land being strong Tatiara type fertile soils.
The farm land hosts the big gums the region is famous for, slightly undulating to open flat terrain and boasting a sound fertiliser history along with an exceptional crop yielding history over the years.
Kevhill has enjoyed canola yields of three tonnes to the hectare many times, barley of up to 5T/ha, wheat yields of 6T+ /ha, along with consistent production of lucerne, hay, bulk fodder, and seed under a 40ha centre pivot and 66ha flood irrigation bays.
The property is well fenced and watered with ample water storage and includes a 298 megalitre taking plus 212 megalitre delivery water licence. Irrigation is serviced by two diesel motors and turbine pumps.
Structural improvements consist of a comfortable four-bedroom Mount Gambier stone homestead, which has been recently renovated and freshly painted, along with various rural shedding, wool shed and steel sheep yards.
Mr Watts said: "Kevhill has the capacity to grow abundant, prolific pastures and high yielding crops. From prime lambs, wool, all cereal pulses, legumes and oil seed crops."
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.