CQUniversity agtech on the menu for Argentina's beef producers

October 29 2022 - 1:00am
Deputy Director of CQU's Institute of Future Farming Systems, Michael Thomson, in Argentina.

CQUniversity's precision livestock management technologies are turning heads in Argentina, where more than 100 producers participated in an agtech demonstration in the famous beef producing region La Pampa.

