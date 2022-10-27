Farm Online
Home/Beef

Shipping container shortage over but freight woes continue for beef

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated October 27 2022 - 9:30pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shipping container rates on major routes out of China have dropped dramatically but sea freight woes are far from over for Australia's beef industry.

SEA freight rates are coming down on the back of inflation and the reduced consumer spending that accompanies it but fewer shipping schedules are now starting to play havoc with beef exports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.