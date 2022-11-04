Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:21pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Losses at Cobram Estate

At the end of its first year as a listed public company, Cobram Estate Olives has declared a 3.3 cents a share dividend after posting a $700,000 loss, dramatically down $35.2 million on last year's $36m profit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.