Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Carp herpes report findings have researchers confident virus won't jump species.

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated November 3 2022 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carpageddon: herpes virus will halve carp populations, won't jump species

AUSTRALIA'S carp population could be more than halved with a herpes virus, which researchers are confident won't jump to other fish species, a report six years in the making found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.