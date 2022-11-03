Carpageddon: herpes virus will halve carp populations, won't jump species

AUSTRALIA'S carp population could be more than halved with a herpes virus, which researchers are confident won't jump to other fish species, a report six years in the making found.
The National Carp Control Plan found the virus could reduce carp populations by 40 to 60 per cent in most areas, and up to 80 per cent in less resilient populations.
Carp are one of the nation's most damaging pests and prolific pests, and after three consecutive flood years their populations have exploded, with their biomass estimated to amass more than one million tonnes.
Research suggests Australian carp may not have the gene variants to pass on heritable genetic resistance, meaning the virus could be an effective bio-control for more than 10 years.
The NCCP is confident the virus poses no risk to humans, animals or other fish species.
"International experience with the virus over more than two decades has not identified disease caused by the carp virus in any species other than European Carp, and carp hybrids," the report states.
The CSIRO recently re-tested the sustainability of native fish, including Murray Cod and Silver Perch, and found on evidence of infection.
However, the report recommended further testing to address community concerns, as fears of the virus jumping to other species were frequently raised during consultations.
The biggest challenge remains the impact of decomposing carp on water quality in still or slow-flowing areas, particularly where carp density exceeds 300kg per hectare. Large numbers of rotting fish would suck up the waterway's oxygen, reducing water quality and impacting other species.
Manipulating river flows to flush the dead carp "may often be limited or non-existent", while the physical collection of carcasses "presents challenges".
However, the report notes a "Carpageddon scenario" - where major simultaneous carp deaths occur across a large geographic area - was unlikely, but should still be considered if the virus is ever released.
"Research highlights that the virus is likely to produce substantial, seasonally restricted kills focused on targeted carp aggregation sites," the report states.
"While the virus's biology indicates that it is unlikely to move rapidly or unpredictably across large areas, the possibility of unplanned outbreaks cannot be discounted.
"The years following initial deployment should then produce ongoing kills comprised mainly of juvenile carp."
The report has been handed to Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, along with various government departments and committees, who will all consider whether to proceed with the bio-control plan. There are still several more steps before the virus is released, including further research and consultation.
The NCCP recommends a case study in the southern Murray and Murrumbidgee systems, estimated to cost $190m over three years, to test a range of potential carcass management methods.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
