Farm Online
Home/Property

Burned Kangaroo Island plantation attracts spirited bidding at public auction

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 6 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Kangaroo Island farm land containing a burned blue gum plantation attracts spirited bidding for its grazing potential. Pictures from Elders Real Estate.

A burned blue gum plantation attracted spirited bidding at a recent Kangaroo Island auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.