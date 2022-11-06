A burned blue gum plantation attracted spirited bidding at a recent Kangaroo Island auction.
Bonneydoon (547 hectares, 1352 acres) was taken to public auction at the Ozone Hotel by Elders Real Estate in October.
It sold for $2.5 million, or $1849 an acre.
The sales campaign focussed on the land's previous credentials as a prime grazing property.
Agent Colin Hopkins said it was a strong result.
"There were three bidders who registered for the auction but two bidders pushed it up," Mr Hopkins said.
Of the total land area, about 210ha took in the razed plantation.
A heritage agreement covers a further 130ha.
The balance of the block contains old pasture and native vegetation.
Before the trees were planted there was about 320ha of pasture, including river flats.
Mains electricity is also available on site.
The property receives an annual rainfall average of 550-600m, with a range of 350-825mm recorded by the vendors over the past half a century.
The headwaters and tributaries of the North West River cross the property from north to south.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
