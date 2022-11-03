Farm Online
Stephen Sheridan appointed Australian Dairy Farmers CEO

By Carlene Dowie
November 3 2022 - 5:00pm
The new Australian Dairy Farmers chief executive officer Stephen Sheridan is keen to tackle the challenges facing the dairy industry. Picture supplied by Australian Dairy Farmers

Agriculture industry veteran Stephen Sheridan has been appointed Australian Dairy Farmers new chief executive officer.

