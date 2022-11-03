Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Lachlan flooding results in milk dumping

By Newsroom
November 4 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra dairy farmer Colin Thompson (right) is being forced to dump his milk. File photo

Dairy farmers across the Central West of NSW are dumping milk after torrential rain this week worsened an already serious flood situation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.