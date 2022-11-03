Dams are spilling across NSW and Victoria as flood hit areas get a few days of reprieve from the rains.
There's been a raft of rescues across the states, with rain filling dams, rivers and flooding towns.
Victorian SES volunteers responded to 230 calls for help on Tuesday, with NSW SES crews called to 664 requests for help and 29 flood rescues in the past 24 hours.
Nine people were rescued from a riverside caravan park in northeast Victoria after it was suddenly inundated by floodwater.
Swollen creeks and catchments in inland NSW are proving a hazard as a search continues for two men missing in floodwaters.
The men were riding in the back of a ute when it was swept off the road. The ute was being driven across a spilling causeway about 50km from Boorowa, in the Southern Highlands, on Monday night.
Many dams in NSW and Victoria are full and spilling causing further risk for communities and emergency service personnel.
Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout said the current high pressure system will keep rain away from eastern Australia until next Monday.
From Monday, showers and storms are predicted to impact already flooded areas in eastern and central Victoria, inland NSW and southern inland Queensland.
Only seven of NSW's 29 major dams are not at capacity.
Low-lying parts of Cowra have been urged to evacuate as large volumes of water continue to be released from Wyangala Dam (currently at 106.1 per cent capacity), causing widespread flooding downriver on the Lachlan.
It's expected flooding along the Lachlan River could reach around 13 metres, ACM's Central Western Daily reports.
Major flooding from Wyangala is expected in Forbes, with residents warned it could be similar to the 1952 floods, the Forbes Advocate reports.
Burrendong Dam in the NSW Central West is at 137.1 per cent capacity, far above the lows of 1.6 per cent it touched during the recent drought.
Other dams that are well above capacity include: Menindee Lakes at 107.5 per cent, Burrinjuck Dam at 106 per cent and Chaffley Dam 104.6 per cent, Glennies Creek Dam 104.1 per cent and Lostock Dam 103.7 per cent.
In Bathurst, the swollen Macquarie River has cut roads and was expected to peak at around 5.62 metres, just below major flood level, on Tuesday.
Widespread and ongoing rain in Victoria has also boosted water storage in dams across the state, with many at capacity.
Among the highest are Eppalock at 107 per cent, followed by Tullaroop 105.0 per cent, Nillahcootie 103.5 per cent, Coliban Southern 102.8 per cent, Blue Rock 101.8 per cent and Dartmouth, the state's biggest dam, at 101.4 per cent capacity.
Nadine Morton is the breaking news reporter for 140 Australian Community Media newspapers across the country. She writes about police, health, regional issues and general news reporting. Previously worked at the Western Advocate in Bathurst, and as regional breaking news reporter in the NSW Central West. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Nadine Morton is the breaking news reporter for 140 Australian Community Media newspapers across the country. She writes about police, health, regional issues and general news reporting. Previously worked at the Western Advocate in Bathurst, and as regional breaking news reporter in the NSW Central West. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.