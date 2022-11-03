Farm Online
Home/Rural Life
Watch

Dams in NSW, Victoria spilling with more wild weather on the way

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
November 3 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Massive outflows on Wyangala Dam in the south-western slopes of NSW.

Dams are spilling across NSW and Victoria as flood hit areas get a few days of reprieve from the rains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Breaking news reporter (national)

Nadine Morton is the breaking news reporter for 140 Australian Community Media newspapers across the country. She writes about police, health, regional issues and general news reporting. Previously worked at the Western Advocate in Bathurst, and as regional breaking news reporter in the NSW Central West. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.