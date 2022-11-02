Farm Online
Dairy sales lead Noumi's 4pc lift, but flood costs lingering

Rising floodwater costs Noumi $1m but revenue rising, too

After recording a revenue lift in the first months of 2022-23, northern Victoria's floods will cost long life dairy and plant-based beverages processor, Noumi, about $1 million in milk losses, extra labour expenses and export delays.

