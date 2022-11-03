Farm Online
Fonterra settles clawback class action for $25 million

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated November 4 2022 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
Fonterra announced on Friday it had reached an agreement to settle a class action against it over the 2016 price clawback. File picture

Former Fonterra suppliers impacted by the 2016 price clawback can still register to receive part of a $25 million class action settlement.

