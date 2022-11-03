Former Fonterra suppliers impacted by the 2016 price clawback can still register to receive part of a $25 million class action settlement.
Fonterra announced on Friday it had reached an agreement to settle the class action.
Lawyer for the farmers David Burstyner said about 350 farmers were already registered but the money would go to whoever came forward.
"It is a good settlement for farmers, and they will get a good return for it if they come forward," he said.
"The court will figure out a process for that."
Fonterra agreed to the settlement, without any admission of liability.
The case was listed for a hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday, where the settlement was expected to be approved.
The class action alleged Fonterra breached its contractual obligations with a retrospective step down in May 2016 by slashing the milk payments expected.
The clawback caused a severe cash-flow crisis, and farmers in the class action alleged Fonterra engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct, acted unconscionably and breached farmer contracts.
Fonterra Australia managing director René Dedoncker said the company had settled the class action because it believed it was in the best interests of farmers, the dairy industry and its business.
"Over the last six years we have invested a significant amount of time and effort to overhaul our relationship with farmers to rebuild trust and strengthen the dairy industry," he said.
"We are proud of the good relationships we have today with our farmers and the wider industry and are committed to investing in the future of Australian dairy for years to come."
In October, the Supreme Court ordered the parties in the case to attend mediation.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.