Wool industry's world domination comes with frightening trade risks

By Chris McLennan
Updated November 8 2022 - 10:40am, first published 10:00am
Australia dominates the global wool industry and relies almost completely in sending the raw product overseas for processing.

Australian wool growers have won a cautious go ahead on long-held plans to rebuild a domestic wool processing industry.

