Farm Online
Home/Beef

Beef sustainability leaders head to COP27 to tell beef's climate change story: GRSB conference in Denver

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated November 9 2022 - 8:02am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Global beef sends united voice to COP27 to balance plant-based climate rhetoric

FOR the first time, global beef will have a voice at the influential meeting of the parties that signed up to the United Nations climate agreement in 1992, known as COP 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.