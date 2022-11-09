On the eve of one of the world's largest agricultural machinery exhibitions, its organisers have spoken about the growth in sales globally.
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to descend on Bologna, Italy, for EIMA International.
The five-day exhibition is organised by Italian manufacturers' federation, FederUnacoma, and opens on Wednesday.
FederUnacoma president Alessandro Malavolti said global agricultural production was estimated to grow by 17 per cent, mainly driven by China, over the next decade.
He said more grain and meat would be needed to feed a growing world population and mechanised agricultural machinery would help farmers get there.
However, he said globalisation was waning and a trend toward regionalisation was being seen.
This would reduce the dependence on the world's largest producers - China, the United States, European Union, Brazil and the Russian Federation.
Mr Malavolti said Export Planning data indicated agricultural machinery sales were expected to grow by 5.7pc between 2023 and 2026.
In 2020 the tractor market globally lifted 7.7pc, marking 2,200,000 new registered tractors.
This growth occurred in spite of shutdowns and delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following year the agricultural machinery market grew by 13pc globally with sales in the United States increasing 10pc, sales in India lifting 13pc and the European market up 16.6pc.
While sales have dipped in some regions in 2022, they largely remain above 2020 levels.
Mr Malavolti said the manufacturing sector was being impacted by inflation and geopolitical uncertainty and this would continue into the first part of 2023.
"The overall market trend confirms that the demand for agricultural mechanisation is now a constant in the world economic scenario," Mr Malavolti said.
"The general economic situation, inflation and the restrictive policies implemented by governments, as well as the possible drop in agricultural profitability due to the increase in production costs, cannot fail to weigh on this year's budget, and on the first months of next year.
"The expectation of agri-mechanics businesses is that the market will quickly get back on track as soon as the economic situation improves."
Visitors from more than 160 countries will have plenty to see on the 128,000 square metre site this week.
More than 1500 manufacturers will be at the event with close to a third of exhibitors based outside Italy.
FederUnacoma general manager Simona Rapastella said the 45th EIMA International will mark the return of the event to pre-pandemic levels.
Ms Rapastella said while trade fairs had witnessed a decrease in visitors globally, the quality of visitors had been higher.
"The 14 product sectors, the five theme halls, and the approximately 60,000 models on display make EIMA a hyper-specialised exhibition that embraces the entire agro-industrial and agro-mechanical supply chain and offers solutions for every model of agriculture, making it a world reference point for the entire industry," she said.
