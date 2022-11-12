Owners of a winery and related tourism business are asking $3.9 million for their Star Lane vineyard near Beechworth.
The property takes in 19 hectares (45 acres) about 12 kilometres from Beechworth.
The vendors bought the land in 1994 to establish the vineyard.
Star Lane is now fully operational with Shiraz, Merlot and Chardonnay vines planted over four hectares.
It is fully productive and already set up for the next vintage.
The vines are drip irrigated for fertigation, with an overhead frost protection spray system in place.
The property has its own reliable dam of 38 megalitres of storage capacity.
There is additional shedding for storage, farm machinery and general purposes.
The vines reliably produce a harvest of 28-30 tonnes which have been hand-picked (although machine picking can be an option) and produce premium red and white wines.
The current 2019 vintage Star Lane Shiraz retails at $50 per bottle with most vintages sold out before the next one is released.
The property features a winery and cellar door complex of distinctive design.
It is set up for maximum efficiency in handling the grape intake as well as winemaking with all the latest press, pump and tankage facilities.
It includes three imported terracotta amphorae for the maturation of premium quality Shiraz and a barrel store.
The architect designed and modern steel building includes the cellar door, with a balcony from where the vineyard can be viewed.
There is also a fully permitted adjoining commercial kitchen installed with a viewing window where the winery activity below can be seen.
This space been used for corporate events and community functions.
Adjoining are gardens and treed areas which have also been used as a wedding venue.
There is also a renovated two-bedroom home with an office or sunroom and outbuildings on the property.
The Star Lane property sale is offered inclusive of all winemaking equipment, viticultural and farm machinery and remaining unsold wine stocks.
Elders Real Estate in Wangaratta is presenting the property for sale.
Agent Michael Everard said the vendors had done an outstanding job in creating the enterprise to an outstanding standard of presentation and development.
For more information contact Mr Everard on 0408 653161.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
