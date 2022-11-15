It is rare for such a large-scale grazing property to be offered in south-west Victopria.
Wanderibby (927 hectares, 2290 acres) offers buyers a chance to move into the sought-after Inverleigh-Winchelsea district, about 60km west of Geelong.
Agents from Michael Stewart and Co. say Wanderbibby is a substantial, quality and viable standalone proposition or addition to an existing enterprise.
Wanderbibby The property is said to be well suited to cropping, prime lambs, cattle breeding and fattening as well as fodder and lucerne production.
Expressions of interest close on December 14.
It has ample water supplies from bores and dams via header tanks, reticulated to troughs in all 28 well-fenced and sheltered paddocks.
MORE READING: Three bidders compete at Penola farm auction.
It offers a balance of well-drained predominantly arable soils (about 90 per cent), carrying sandy loams, clay loams, heavier clay flats and small areas of isolated stone outcrops.
Improvements include a three-stand shearing shed, sheep yards, cattle yards, machinery, workshop and shedding.
The modern four-bedroom home is set in an established private garden.
Also located on the property is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom manager's residence.
The property is being offered with five titles and is to be sold as a whole.
For more information contact Michael Stewart on 0418 520467, Gerard Bohan 0400 005541 or Anthony McDonald 0418 593597.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.