Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Large scale and reliable rainfall are the keys for Inverleigh grazing farm

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 15 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

It is rare for such a large-scale grazing property to be offered in south-west Victopria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.