Farm Online
Home/Property

Another big auction looms for Penola farm land after the hammer falls at $5.4m

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 14 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Hodges sold for $5.4 million at a Penola auction, with another big sale scheduled for Thursday. Pictures from TDC.

Three bidders drove up prices to end with another strong auction result for a farm on the South Australian/Victorian border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.