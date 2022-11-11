Farm Online
Stunning auction at Dookie with stellar $5,225,000 paid for district farm

By Chris McLennan
Updated November 11 2022 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
Buyers have agreed with the agents running the well attended auction of Ken Gall's Dookie farm today.

