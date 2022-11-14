Farm Online
Home/Politics
Watch

Anthony Albanese embarks on 'massive' international reset at G20, to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Joko Widodo

Finn McHugh
Karen Barlow
By Finn McHugh, and Karen Barlow
Updated November 15 2022 - 8:03am, first published 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anthony Albanese will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the first formal meeting between the countries' leaders since relations deteriorated two years ago, with hope the talks can lead to the removal of all trade blockages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.