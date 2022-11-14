Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Retail lamb prices grow 200 per cent since turn of century

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
Updated November 15 2022 - 7:22am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In recent months a large overflow of old season lambs processed were able to be shifted into our export markets and still at a good price.

Over the last two decades Australia's domestic red meat consumption has plummeted, sheepmeat in particular.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.