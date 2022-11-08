Farm Online
Prices hold as wet weather holds back new season lambs

Kristen Frost
Kristen Frost
November 9 2022 - 10:00am
John and Belinda Punton, Eastfield, sold multiple lots at Bendigo's first-cross ewe sale, including a pen of 86 16-17-month-old ewes, 67kg, for $300.

Despite the higher volatility in the lamb market of late, prices across the nation have held firm as demand for heavy, well-finished lambs carries on.

