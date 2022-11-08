Farm Online
Greater transparency created by producer's uptake of better farming practices

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
November 8 2022 - 1:00pm
Sheep producers across Australia have widely adopted the use of pain relief for mulesing and a newer trend toward taking those measures for castration and tail docking.

Sheep producers are performing on-farm welfare surgeries in line with industry expectations, generating greater transparency towards consumers.

