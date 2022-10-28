Farm Online
Australia commits more money to find an answer to livestock's methane muddle

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
October 28 2022 - 12:00am
The sheep industry's solution to cutting methane might be different from the cattle industry, experts have predicted.

Australia's sheep industry is determined not to fall behind their cattle counterparts in the race to cut methane emissions.

