Consensus still needed on key beef sustainability issues: GRSB conference in Denver

Updated November 15 2022 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
Seedstock producer and Cattle Australia director Olivia Lawson, Paringa Livestock in central Victoria, and Central Queensland beef producer and Australian Beef Sustainability Framework steering group chair Mark Davie in Denver last week. Picture by Shan Goodwin.

THE critical role sustainable beef production must play in an equitable and healthy food system and the need for sustainability goal setting were two of the key take home messages for the Australian beef industry to emerge from last week's Global Conference on Sustainable Beef.

