Carbon company buys cattle station to earn carbon credits from fire management

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
November 17 2022 - 7:00am
Indigenous fire managers in northern Australia have altered the pattern of destructive late dry season fires through programs which earn carbon credits.

A carbon farmer has bought a cattle station in the Northern Territory for almost $30 million.

