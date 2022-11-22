More than $6 million was paid for a long-held East Gippsland farm which had been put on the market for the first time in almost 140 years.
Agents from CBRE have confirmed John Boyd's family farm has now sold to a near neighbour who is adding the 573 hectare (1416 acre) block to their existing holding.
The Boyd livestock and cropping farm at Stockdale, near Stratford, has now changed hands for the first time since 1884.
The picturesque property was established as a mixed-livestock operation and has been owned by Boyds across four generations.
John Boyd was raised on the farm and, other than one portion of the property changing hands briefly in the 1950s, the holding has never been offered for sale.
Today, Stockdale Park is a broadscale sheep or cattle breeding/fattening and support cropping operation within a tightly-held region.
Of the total landholding centred around Munro-Stockdale Road, 493ha is arable and 550ha is grazable, with conservative capacity estimates placing the property at 5000 DSE.
"Stockdale Park offers spectacular views with mountain ranges in the background, remnant native timbers and the Providence Ponds, while its northerly aspect and generous scale offer enviable productivity, ease of management, reliability and diversity.
"Rarely do investment opportunities of this calibre become available."
Stockdale Park is 24km north-east of Stratford and 50km west of Bairnsdale, with the Perry River and Providence Ponds running through the holding to provide a reliable water supply alongside nearly 50 catchment dams.
The main three-bedroom home was built in the 1950s, with Stockdale Park also featuring an outdoor entertaining area, manicured garden and concrete tennis court.
Built in 1884, the original Glenorie timber homestead remains at the site.
Working improvements at the property include a three-stand shearing shed, sheep and cattle yards, shedding and water supply in each paddock, and two solar-power systems.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
