Australia's richest woman, Gina Rinehart, is selling off even more of her cattle empire than she did last year.
Ms Rinehart's S Kidman and Co. says it is already "advanced" in the sale of another 2.4 million hectares of its cattle country in the north of Australia.
This follows Ms Rinehart's successful plan to sell off almost two million hectares of her pastoral holdings last year.
They are the largest agricultural land sales Australia has seen for years.
To give some idea of the scale of the sell-off, the combined 44,000 square kilometres of country from those of the 2021 and the current sales is larger than Denmark.
Her company has announced its "intention" to sell Brunchilly Station (457,200 hectares, 1,129,765 acres) in the Northern Territory's Barkly Tableland.
It is also selling Glengyle (550,000ha, 1,359,089 acres), Durrie (660,000ha, 1,630,896 acres) and Naryilco (751,000ha, 1,855,761 acres) in Queensland's Channel country.
The company says the sell off is "consistent with the recent redirection of the agricultural portfolio within S. Kidman and Co. and Hancock Agriculture".
Helen Springs Station in the NT will remain as a core property from her hard fought purchase of Kidman and Co with Chinese partners Shanghai CRED Real Estate Stock Company for $386.5 million in 2015.
"We remain committed to retaining and continuing to support the iconic history of S. Kidman & Co and its legacy," Hancock Agriculture and Kidman Cattle Company acting chief executive Adam Giles said in a statement.
One of the Queensland stations' being sold, Glengyle Station, is home to the heritage listed Kidman's Tree of Knowledge. Under this large Coolibah tree Sir Sidney Kidman camped and reputedly envisioned his chain of stations running the breadth of the continent - he bought Glengyle in 1913.
S. Kidman & Co Pty Ltd was founded in 1899.
MORE READING: Cattle market decline sets in.
Industry analysts said the company is moving away for its model of large-scale grass-fed operations to a feedlot focus.
"Discussions are advanced in regards to the process," the company said.
It is believed Ms Rinehart made around $300 million from its strategic move to sell off nine big stations in Western Australia and the Territory covering almost two million hectares launched by Elders Real Estate in 2021.
The statement said: "The Kidman stations retained have been identified to allow the continuation of the Kidman supply chain model, breeding cattle in the north for backgrounding in the Channels and supplementing the channel country breeder herd.
"Suitable cattle will then be delivered into feedlots for preparation for sale in the Kidman boxed beef brand.
"Other cattle will visit feedlots and or be sold directly into the east coast market."
The company said all its stations are enjoying "excellent season conditions" following recent rainfall and substantial flooding.
"Since acquisition, the stations have benefited from an extensive capital improvement program including a digital communications system, shading yards, troughs and parts of paddocks, as well as new yards, fences, solar panels and watering systems.
"Animal welfare continues to be a major company-wide priority, happy cattle are healthy cattle" and the stock have accordingly benefitted from this dedicated approach," the statement read.
The properties being sold:
Brunchilly Station (457,200ha) in the Territory's Barkly Tableland has an average carrying capacity of 24,000 head of cattle. The property turns off weaner steers annually to the channel country properties, whilst females are retained as replacements for the breeding herd.
Glengyle Station (550,000ha) located in the heart of Queensland's Georgina River channel country it links northern properties with southern markets.
Durrie Station (660,000ha) has been in the S.Kidman & Co. portfolio for more than a century. Located in the Diamantina channel country, Durrie Station is considered to be some of the best grazing country in the state.
Naryilco Station (751,000ha) on the southern end of the channel country has a carrying capacity of 12,000 head.
Adam Giles is a former Chief Minister of the NT and recently replaced highly respected John McKillop, the chair of the Red Meat Advisory Council, who had been in the position for a year.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.