Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

The city sprawl has swallowed another former farm, sold for $130m

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 23 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
This remaining farm block in a Melbourne growth corridor has sold for $130 million. Picture from LAWD.

Some amazing prices have been paid for blocks of land across Australia in the past few years but this tops them all - $981,502 an acre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.