Some amazing prices have been paid for blocks of land across Australia in the past few years but this tops them all - $981,502 an acre.
Okay, while technically still a piece of farm land this chunk of 132 acres (53.6 hectares) is sitting smack bang in Melbourne's growth corridor and has sold for $130 million.
It hasn't been used for agricultural pursuits for several years and has laid vacant as the city crept closer and finally swallowed it up.
It is expected the land will now form part of a new suburb called Croskell, at Clyde near Cranbourne in the south-east.
Pictures show how it is surrounded on all sides by urban development and some earlier photographs show cattle grazing on the land.
There is a Bunnings Warehouse across the road.
LAWD this week announced it had sold the block after it was listed in September.
"The infill development site drew vast interest from private and institutional developers, superannuation funds and syndicates, keen to secure the 53.58 ha parcel, with more than 1.4 km of high-profile street frontage, surrounded by existing residential, commercial, and industrial development," LAWD agents said.
LAWD director Paul Callanan said: "There is currently a flight to quality, and this was simply the best remaining industrial infill site in the most sought-after growth corridor of Melbourne.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
