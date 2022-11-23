Farm Online
Select Harvests' profit cut 68pc by fire, rain and almond price slump

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
November 23 2022 - 2:00pm
Select harvests a dampened profit after tough year in almond trade

Select Harvests has paid the price for a "challenging year" of fire, rain and poor prices, posting a fall in full year net profit after tax to $4.8m for the 12 months to September 30.

