An unusual walk-in walk-out opportunity has presented on the EP.
Buy the farm, make an offer for all the machinery, fuel up and you're instantly ready to go.
Midgee Views is being offered on the peninsula, south of Whyalla.
The property takes in a fairly handy 913 hectares (2255 acres).
The arable area is said to be 780ha (1880 acres).
This well presented cropping farm is ready to go (after this harvest of course).
Agents from Newland Real Estate say the successful buyer can negotiate to buy all the plant and machinery in the one transaction as an extra after the land sale.
The farm even has a new machinery shed to house them all in.
The buyer might also like to check out the biodiversity credit program which has been available for the Midgee region.
Expressions of interest close on December 7 unless sold prior.
Midgee Views offers extensive shedding, a bulk super shed and lots of rain water tank storage from those shed.
The grain shipping port of Lucky Bay is just 30 minutes away.
Agents say the property is slightly undulating with duplex soils, being sandy loam over clay providing excellent returns with further production developments.
The farm also includes a well presented three-bedroom home.
For more information contact Jane Jackson on 0413 288979.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
