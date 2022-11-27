You might never have a better chance than right now to afford an outback station than Stewarts Well in South Australia.
Owner Leon Hams has put his station on the market for around a million dollars.
Perhaps blame the country music balladeers and bush poets but many Aussies are captivated by the romance of station life, nights around the campfire stuff.
Stewart Wells Station might not be the biggest, it's on the smaller side, but it is still the genuine article.
Lots of poor country meaning you have to space the stock out a bit, but it has water, pastoral history, isolation - and you're not that remote if you crave company, just three hours from Adelaide.
Stewarts Well Station is on the market for an official $1.1 million "plus".
The station is squeezed between Terowie and Pine Creek, well off the usual beaten track, but not very far from civilisation. Peterborough is less than a hour to the west.
The station covers a perpetual Crown lease of 3554 hectares (8778 acres) of mostly scrub country - a little short of its bigger sister to the north west of the state, Anna Creek Station which takes in almost 2.4 million hectares (5,851,000 acres).
But that's hardly fair, Anna Creek is the world's largest cattle station after all.
And the station is not to be confused with the famous Stuarts Well Roadhouse which is on the Stuart Highway, 90km to the south of Alice Springs.
Stewarts Well is said by agents from Wardle Co. Real Estate to be "an easily managed grazing property".
For those of you playing along, at the suggested price, the station country could be yours for about $125 per acre.
The property has been run as a self-replacing Merino sheep breeding enterprise for many years and has been conservatively stocked to consistently run 500-600 breeding with approximately 250-300 ewe lambs retained each year.
The buyer will have first option to purchase the flock.
"It is well suited as a stand-alone grazing property and would make an excellent add on to compliment an inside cropping operation," James Wardle says.
It is watered from a well, a bore and six dams - some big, some small.
MORE READING: Buy the farm, and buy all the plant as well.
The land is mostly flat with a cover of Blue bush, saltbush, Bindii, winter grasses and clover.
Rainfall in these parts averages 225-250mm per year.
Take that Anna Creek, where annual rainfall averages 140mm.
Your station is fenced into a single paddock, with a smaller holding paddock with yards.
The property is well fenced with railway iron strainer posts, steel dropper and spacer uprights. Most of the fencing is in good nick and about 30 years old.
"Improvements" are listed loosely as a camp hut and a steel frame shed with "basic amenities". A caravan comes with the sale.
The property still hosts the old stone structure which is the stone tank or well. The well is still operational and is now equipped with a solar bore.
Stations in the local area are home to some of the world's oldest rock art.
Interestingly, it is only 23km east of Terowie where one of the most famous speeches of World War Two was made.
It was in that unlikely rail terminus where US military leader General Douglas MacArthur declared to two newsmen "I shall return", after fleeing from the Philippines in the face of a Japanese onslaught, which he later did.
Stewarts Well is enjoying an outstanding season with excellent grass and bush cover, vendors say.
Expressions of interest are due by December 15.
For more information contact James Wardle on 0407 362105.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
