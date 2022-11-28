The descendants of the Allen family who selected this piece of choice grazing country in north-east Victoria have reached their 70's.
Even allowing for three generations of history for the Allen/Ward families, it's time to let go, retire from farming and travel a bit.
Their family treasure is this impressive holding across 117 hectares (290 acres) which will be auctioned at the Everton Hall on December 16.
It is tipped for sell for around $3 million.
Located on the corner of Heywood's Lane and Great Alpine Road, Everton, is this undulating grazing land with the farm house carved off, close to Wangaratta and Myrtleford, Milawa and Beechworth.
It backs up to the foothills leading to the Mururmungee Basin.
Elders agents say, the long history aside, farms here are "very tightly held, and farm properties are rarely traded".
Not the Allen family's picturesque country that's for sure, they selected the land in 1868 during Victoria's gold rush years.
The land is open, developed farming-country that has been well maintained and is highly productive.
The Allens have regularly run up to 80 cows and their calves across this land.
It has good tree lines and several established shelter blocks with clover and rye grass pastures.
The majority of the boundary fencing is hot-wired with a four paddock internal subdivision in which there are seven dams for stock water and are mostly reliably spring fed.
The land form is level to rising hill slopes at the rear.
For the lifestyle block seeker, there are many attractive building sites with 360 degree exposure-over the north east country.
Elders sales agent Dave Colvin: "This holding has been progressively farmed by the third generation owners with regular fertiliser applications and maintenance of pastures.
"While it has no building improvement there will be potential land banking, farming and future development or subdivision potential for the rural zoning."
"The vendors note there is strong demand for cattle agistment stocking as well," Mr Colvin said.
"My assessment of likely sale price, based on district land value for similar properties, is around $10,000 an acre, or $24,000 a hectare."
For more information contact Mr Colvin on 0407 500239 or Michael Everard on 0408 653161.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
