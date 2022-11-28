Farm Online
Descendants of original settlers say it's time to sell the farm and travel

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 29 2022 - 7:00am
This picturesque piece of Victoria was selected by the Allen family in 1868 and now it's for sale. Pictures from Elders Real Estate.

The descendants of the Allen family who selected this piece of choice grazing country in north-east Victoria have reached their 70's.

