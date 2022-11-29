Farm Online
Home/Politics

Nationals condemned for spreading Voice to Parliament misinformation

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated November 29 2022 - 12:34pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals leader David Littleproud flanked by party colleagues. Photo by Jamieson Murphy

THE Nationals have been condemned for deliberately misrepresenting the Voice to Parliament, with prominent Indigenous lawyer and activist Noel Pearson labelling the party's leader a "kindergarten kid".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.