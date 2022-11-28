Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

CBA wins carbon credit with WA farm loan repayment deal

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated November 29 2022 - 8:38am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forever Wild's chief executive officer, Fiachra Kearney, at Narndee, Mount Magnet, West Australia.

Farmers could soon be repaying at least part of their property purchase borrowings in carbon credits if a landmark West Australian transaction is any indicator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.