Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Noumi milks plant beverage export prospects as dairy gets too pricey for some

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated December 1 2022 - 11:47am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High farm milk costs force Noumi to re-think dairy export agenda

Export prospects are running hot for its coffee culture star, Milklab, and other plant-based beverages, but the outlook has soured for some of Noumi's traditional longlife dairy product lines in offshore markets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.