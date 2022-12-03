WITH harvest hitting full swing across the country Australian grain growers are being reminded of the #GRAIN4UKRAINE initiative being run by Grain Producers Australia.
The grower organisation is trying to raise funds for use in rural Ukraine, where residents are facing the prospect of a bitter winter with limited electricity supplies due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.
Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, has recently endorsed the GPA initiative.
Mr Myroshnychenko said rebuilding Ukraine rural communities was a strategic priority, and Australian farmers are providing invaluable assistance to help deliver short and longer-term outcomes.
"We sincerely thank Australia's grain producers for this selfless initiative, getting behind our country's efforts to recover from the devastation that's been caused by Russia's invasion," Mr Myroshnychenko said.
He said the money raised by GPA would help with the country's massive repair bil.
"This support will help with rebuilding ports and other infrastructure connected to our agricultural communities, and basic necessities of our people such as roads, schools, homes and hospitals," he said.
GPA sub-committee spokesperson and WA grain producer, Brad Jones, Tammin, said while Australian grain producers faced their own seasonal challenges this harvest, especially flooding on the east coast, he gained perspective by reflecting on the difficulties Ukraine farmers are going through.
"We recognise not everyone will be able to make a donation - but if you have a spare tonne or two, it's going towards a very good cause, supporting people who going through a terrible war," Mr Jones, who previously visited Ukraine as part of an agricultural study tour, said.
Australian grain producers can donate grain delivered from this year's harvest via a dedicated Grower Delivery Card that's registered to GPA (numbered 1500 4442), in the National Grower Registry system.
WA growers delivering to CBH must follow a different process in Loadnet.
Firstly they need to select "Nomination" menu and then "Transfer" from the drop-down menu
Then they have to enter the GPA account number "40564635" into the "Account number box" before choosing either load or part load to donate and confirm - then provides printable confirmation of transfer.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
