Farm Online
Home/Beef

Temple Grandin: Her latest work, her thoughts on sentient beings and her famous 'squeeze machine'

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
December 28 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Temple Grandin, a legend in the world of animal behaviour science . . and autism.

TEMPLE Grandin has never assumed that what is blatantly obvious to her is understood by all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.